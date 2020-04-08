Brian Westbrook was less than impressed with at least one excerpt from Tom Brady’s interview with Howard Stern.

In case you missed it, Brady on Wednesday gave a fascinatingly candid interview during an appearance on Stern’s SiriusXM radio show. At one point, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback revealed he tells his children to “never” have a backup plan and instead focus on accomplishing their dreams no matter the cost.

The advice went over well with “First Things First’s” Nick Wright, a noted Brady hater. But the same can’t be said for co-host Westbrook, who tore into Brady during Tuesday’s show.

“I absolutely disagree,” the longtime Philadelphia Eagles running back said. “To me, this is the worst quote you can ever tell any kid. To never have a backup plan? What do you mean to ‘never have a backup plan?’ I want my kids to have a backup plan in case something happens. If I didn’t have a backup plan, then I wouldn’t have went to Villanova — I probably would’ve went to a prep school, or things like that. Sometimes, in sports, in general and really in life, if your first plan doesn’t work then you need to have a backup plan. You have to have something you can do after that first thing doesn’t work.

” … To me, this is terrible advice for all children across the nation.”

At the end of the day, Brady’s advice probably should be received on a case-by-case basis. Not everyone is so privileged as to afford not having a backup plan.

Still, there are far worse things to emphasize with children than going all-in on accomplishing goals and dreams.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images