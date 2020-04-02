Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The British Open Championship might be the latest sacred sporting event the world is being robbed of at the hands of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Golf Digest, multiple sources anticipate the R&A will cancel the tournament, and the decision could be announced as soon as Thursday.

It is the first major golf championship to be canceled all together, with the Masters and PGA Championship already having been postponed. This is because the Open had to cancel by a certain date to take advantage of its insurance premium.

“The R&A is the most (insured) of all the tournaments,” a source told Golf Digest. “They have complete cancellation insurance. I just don’t see any golf (being played) before August.”

The Open wasn’t slated until July 16, to be held at Royal St. George’s Golf Club for the 15th time.

Similar to Wimbledon, which was also canceled Wednesday, the last time the tournament wasn’t played was in 1945 because of World War II.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas J. Russo/USA TODAY Sports Images