It was only a week ago that Mark Cuban said he was hopeful the NBA would return “by the middle of May.”

However, it seems Dallas Mavericks owner has backed off that take.

During an appearance Wednesday on ESPN’s “Get Up,” the billionaire owner said he doesn’t know what’s in store for the NBA in regards to a specific timetable.

“I don’t know the date and it won’t happen until we can be absolutely certain everybody will be safe,” Cuban said. “It’s safety first, no ifs, ands or buts about it. I’ve been optimistic it might happen before the start of June but who knows now. So we listen to the scientists and take our cues from them.”

Cuban has been somewhat of an NBA’s spokesman during the suspension caused by the coronavirus. He was one of the first voices on television the same night the league postponed its season.

But while his confidence in exactly when the league will return may have wavered a bit, Cuban remains confident the NBA will return, in some way, for the 2019-20 season.

“I really think we’ll have something. I really do. I don’t know how, where or when. But I do think we’ll have a season,” Cuban said. “It’s just too important to the United States of America. That’s just it.

“We need sports, we need something to rally behind. We need teams to cheer for. We need to high-five people, even if its just our family in our homes. We just need it right now. And the NBA, we try to stay ahead of the curve, but we also have to be confident of setting the right example. So, we won’t do it until its safe, but I really feel good that we’ll do something.”

We’re certainly hopeful, too.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images