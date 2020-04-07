Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going throwback with their new uniforms. They’re not going all the way back to their creamsicle days, however.

The Buccaneers debuted their new uniforms Tuesday in a video on social media.

Allow us to show you the future 😏#GoBucs pic.twitter.com/naURTtwkZ3 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 7, 2020

The new digs are nearly identical to the uniforms the Buccaneers wore from 1997 to 2014. Tampa Bay won a Super Bowl in those uniforms in 2002.

The Bucs did debut a new all-grey alternate jersey.

Quarterback Tom Brady was not part of the uniform reveal, but his No. 12 jersey was. Wide receiver Chris Godwin, who gave up No. 12 to his new quarterback, donned that number in the jersey reveal.

Brady’s jersey is now available for purchase on the Buccaneers’ team store website. Brady signed with the Buccaneers as a free agent this offseason after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

Now available from the Buccaneers’ team store: Tom Brady jerseys in their new look. pic.twitter.com/ooiOibFqLJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 7, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images