The New England Patriots were said to have some interest in Baker Mayfield.

New England, however, won’t have the opportunity to make a pitch to the veteran quarterback. Mayfield is closing in on a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as first reported by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Sunday evening.

Mayfield will receive a three-year deal worth $100 million from the Buccaneers, Rapoport reported. Mayfield returning to the Buccaneers became the most likely outcome after Tampa Bay reached a deal with veteran wideout Mike Evans last week.

While speaking to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday, Mayfield confirmed the deal.

“I wanted a chance to come back,” Mayfield told Schefter. “I love coach Bowles and the staff. I’m happy to be here and I want to win more in the postseason.”

Those inside the confines of Gillette Stadium expressed internal support for Mayfield, according to multiple reports. Mayfield had connections to Patriots de facto general manager Eliot Wolf and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, and New England has an uncertain quarterback situation.

The Patriots have been zeroing in on a three-step plan at quarterback, according to MassLive. New England reportedly would like to draft a quarterback third overall in the 2024 NFL Draft and sign a veteran in free agency. The Patriots reportedly accomplished one of those three steps Sunday as they’re finalizing a trade to send Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a sixth-round pick.

Should New England want to sign a veteran on the open market, they’ll have options. Mayfield, however, won’t be one of them.