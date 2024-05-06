After a major scare in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, things are now trending in the right direction for the Bruins.

Boston avoided another postseason collapse by edging out the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 at TD Garden on Saturday night. David Pastrnak’s overtime goal gave the Bruins a ticket to Round 2, where Jim Montgomery’s side might become stronger as they battle the Florida Panthers.

Don Sweeney provided an encouraging injury update when he met with reporters before the B’s left for the Sunshine State on Sunday. The Bruins general manager shared his expectation for both of Boston’s currently injured players to become available “at some point” in the second-round series against the reigning Eastern Conference champions, per The Boston Globe’s Conor Ryan.

As of the series finale against the Leafs this past Saturday, Andrew Peeke and Danton Heinen were the only Bruins unavailable to Montgomery due to injury. Peeke has been out of action since he was injured in Game 2 against Toronto on April 22. Heinen, meanwhile, played the first five games in Round 1 before injury prevented him from suiting up for the final two contests.

Story continues below advertisement

Boston on Sunday recalled forward Patrick Brown from Providence in a move that might have been injury-related. The Bruins and the Panthers will meet for the opener of their best-of-seven set Monday night, with puck drop set for 8 p.m. after an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.