It was quite a weekend for Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo and his family.

On Saturday night, Carlo helped Boston dispatch the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Two days later, just hours before Game 1 of Round 2 against Florida, Carlo had an even bigger accomplishment: He and his wife welcomed their second child into the world.

Carlo missed the team’s morning skate Monday because he was with his wife, Mason, who delivered the couple’s second child. Crew Carlo was born Monday morning, according to a celebratory tweet from the team and head coach Jim Montgomery at his pregame media availability.

Congratulations to Brandon Carlo and his wife Mayson on welcoming a baby boy, Crew, earlier this morning!



Coach Montgomery says that the team is “very hopeful” Brando makes it to Florida in time for tonight’s game. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 6, 2024

Crew joins mom, dad and big sister, Wren, as part of the growing Carlo clan.

As noted in the tweet, the team is holding out hope that Carlo can join the club ahead of the 8 p.m. ET puck drop in Sunrise, Fla. If Carlo isn’t able to make it to Florida in time, the Bruins could have Derek Forbort or even Andrew Peeke draw into the lineup to take the veteran’s place.

Be sure to check out NESN’s live pregame coverage of Bruins-Panthers Game 1 beginning at 7 p.m. ET.