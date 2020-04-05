Boston Celtics center Daniel Theis is a long way from home, but the German native is getting along quite well in his third year with the C’s.

And during his birthday takeover of the NBA’s official Twitter account Saturday, the newly 28-year-old was asked what he likes most about living in Boston.

Unsurprisingly, he said the fans and the food.

“Boston is a great city,” Theis said. “The weather could be better some days, but Boston is home for me. We have the best fans in the world. We have so many good and different restaurants to go to if you like steak, pasta, seafood, there’s so many options. You have great spots at the water if you want to drink a coffee and just sit there, so those are my favorite things to do in Boston.”

The full Twitter thread for the Q&A can be found here, where Theis gives insight to his favorite player growing up, his favorite game of his Celtics career and what it’s like watching the growth of basketball as a global sport.

Happy birthday Theis, we hope you got some awesome Boston take-out today.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images