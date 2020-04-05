Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Are the Patriots once again searching for buried quarterback treasure?

New England recently held a video conference call with Florida International signal-caller James Morgan, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Sunday morning, citing sources. The Patriots are among several teams who have “closely vetted” Morgan in the lead-up to the 2020 NFL Draft.

Check out this excerpt from Reiss’ column:

“With only 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham and veteran Brian Hoyer on the depth chart, the Patriots almost certainly will add a rookie quarterback. The question is when.

“They will cast a wide net, as usual. One example: League sources say Florida International quarterback James Morgan had a videoconference meeting with the team. Morgan, who grew up in Green Bay and naturally modeled his game after Pro Football Hall of Fame QB Brett Favre, is an intriguing prospect who scouts say performed well in the East-West Shrine Game.”

Morgan generally is not expected to hear his name called before Day 3 of the draft. He is not ranked among Todd McShay’s top 10 quarterback prospect rankings, and is considered an average athlete — sound familiar?

Still, if the Patriots are showing interest in Morgan, there must be something they like about him.

