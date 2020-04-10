Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA and ESPN are teaming up to televise a H-O-R-S-E competition featuring its star players.

So far, Chris Paul, Trae Young, Zach LaVine and retired Boston Celtic Paul Pierce all are in for the game.

All of the participates haven’t been announced yet, but Celtics guard Marcus Smart would make a great addition based off his pregame warmup routine of attempting — and usually sinking — backwards 3-pointers.

However, he has another idea for ways in which he could thrive in the competition.

“Let’s play H-O-R-S-E with defense and see how that works out,” Smart on Thursday tweeted.

Before the NBA season was paused, Smart was making a valid case for himself as a candidate for the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year Award.

However, Smart’s style of defense certainly doesn’t qualify as social distancing.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images