Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s official: Ron Roenicke is the 48th manager of the Boston Red Sox.

Reports surfaced earlier Wednesday the team removed the interim tag from Roneicke’s position. And chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom confirmed as much Wednesday during a conference call.

“With that investigation complete, that interim tag is now removed and Ron is now our manager,” Bloom said.

Roenicke’s contract runs through the 2020 season. Whether the season is played remains to be seen, but Bloom said they are open to having Roenicke beyond this year. He also noted they have had no real discussions as of yet because they were waiting for Major League Baseball to release its findings from the 2018 sign-stealing investigation.

Roenicke was hired prior to the 2018 season and was the team’s bench coach. He was named interim manager Feb. 11.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images