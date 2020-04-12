Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers clearly had a great time in Peru, even if their journey back to the United States was a rough one.

Last month, the retired NASCAR star and the Green Bay Packers quarterback nearly got stuck in Peru amid the travel ban caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Alas, the power couple did return, and Patrick on Saturday reflected on the trip in a new Instagram post.

Take a look:

Made it back a month ago from Machu Picchu by the skin of our teeth. What an amazing sight to see and FEEL! I can’t wait to travel again! I’m a good homebody, but I love to see the world. There is so much beauty out there!!!! I think it’s also the easiest way to let go of cultural biases. We are more alike than different. And if we are different… sometimes it’s better. … And I learn something. ☺️.

I know it’s a tough time right now with work and money, but if you have the ability to plan a trip, it’s a great time to research. Might even be some good deals out there too! And if you can’t, dream into it for the future!

Looks like a great time.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images