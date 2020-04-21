Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ESPN college basketball personality Dick Vitale, or better known as “Dickie V,” has had quite the football offseason.

Vitale, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers season-ticket holder, first had his favorite team sign quarterback Tom Brady during free agency. And now Vitale’s Buccaneers have traded the New England Patriots for tight end Rob Gronkowski, who will reunite with the 42-year-old signal-caller.

The 80-year-old Dickie V couldn’t contain his excitement after the news broke Tuesday, best depicted as he literally jumped into his pool fully clothed.

“Tell me this is true, I can’t believe this,” Vitale exclaimed.

“Gronkowski to the Bucs! Oh my God, I can’t believe it! Brady to Gronkowski! They’re shocking the world, the Tampa Bay Bucs. They are for real, man! Oh, I hope we can play football this year, I can’t wait. My season tickets, man…”

This is UNREAL pls tell me it is legit ⁦@TomBrady⁩ to ⁦@RobGronkowski⁩ oh baby as a ⁦@Buccaneers⁩ season tix holder / I am jumping with joy ⁦@NFLSTROUD⁩ ⁦@RonDiazWDAE⁩ ⁦@dfernsports⁩ pic.twitter.com/bOblctUf4R — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 21, 2020

We’re going to go ahead and assume that many in New England are jealous of Dickie V. for more than just that Florida sunshine.

Dickie V’s tweet was among the masses that were posted Tuesday, as Twitter reacted both to the trade and to Patriots receiver Julian Edelman presumably missing out.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images