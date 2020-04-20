Michael Lombardi threw some water on Peter King’s latest mock draft scenario in his “GM Shuffle” podcast Monday.

King’s latest mock on NBC Sports had the Patriots trading up from No. 23 overall to pick Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa 13th overall. Lombardi, who worked for the Patriots from 2014 to 2016 and with Bill Belichick from 1991 to 1995 with the Cleveland Browns, can’t see it happening.

“I think when you look at the Patriots’ grading system, and you understand how a grading system operates because all teams have grading systems,” Lombardi said. “And if you understand how a grading system operates and how the medical grades affect the grades, I don’t think the Patriots can get Tua high enough on their board to even pick him at 13. Now, do I think they could pick a Jordan Love? Yeah, maybe they could. Do I think they could pick a Justin Herbert? Yeah, I think they could get him up there high enough.”

Lombardi’s son, Mick, is an offensive assistant on the Patriots’ staff. He was assistant quarterbacks coach last season.

Michael Lombardi also said last week that Tua’s height would drag him down the Patriots’ draft board.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images