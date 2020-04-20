Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots will be rocking some new threads this upcoming season.

The Patriots on Monday unveiled their new home and away jerseys for the 2020 season, and they have a familiar feel. New England’s previous blue “color rush” jersey will take over as the primary home jersey, while a white version will take over while the team is on the road.

NESN anchor and reporter Adam Pellerin broke down the team’s new look on Monday’s edition of “Up & Adam.”

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images