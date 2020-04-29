Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manny Ramirez is about to turn 48 years old next month, but don’t tell him he can’t still play.

Seriously, he’s trying to make a baseball comeback.

Ramirez played 49 games in Taiwan back in 2013 before returning to the United States and, eventually, taking a brief run at minor league baseball before retiring.

But after some years away from the game, Ramirez is eyeing a baseball comeback in the Chinese Professional Baseball League.

Here’s an excerpt from Ramirez’s interview with The Taiwan Times, with the below question coming after Ramirez said he “can never get enough of the game” and still swings a bat as part of his workout routine.

Q: Any hopes to come back to Taiwan and play in the CPBL again?

A: My goal for 2020, is to find a roster spot in the CPBL.

I have been itching to get back in the batter’s box and be able to compete again. I also miss being around teammates and team dinners post-game.

I know if I was given the opportunity to come in an organization as a player-coach, it would do great things for the organization and the league.

When I arrived in 2013, attendances nearly quadrupled overnight. That means, there is love for the game and the fans will come but the owners must bring what the fans want.

In the 49 games Ramirez played in the CPBL, he hit .352 with eight homers and 43 RBIs and was a fan favorite.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images