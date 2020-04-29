Tony Gonzalez wasn’t surprised to see Rob Gronkowski stage an NFL comeback.

After sitting out the 2019 NFL season, Gronkowski broke out of “retirement” and joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by way of a trade out of New England. Gronkowski now will join Tom Brady on a Bucs team that will enter the upcoming season as a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Gonzalez probably had a better feel for Gronk’s plans than most given they worked together as FOX NFL analysts last season. Gonzalez had a hunch Gronkowski had a desire to strap the pads back on, so his main takeaway from the five-time Pro Bowler’s return was that Gronk had no interest in playing for the Patriots again.

“…I asked him, ‘How do you feel?’ You know, he’s on the CBD, he said his body feels good, he said he was working out five days a week,” Gonzalez said Tuesday on FS1’s “Speak For Yourself.” “I thought he was going to come back last year, honestly. I thought he was going to come back toward the middle of the season, come back to New England, make another run ’cause his body was healed up. But just getting that sense, you could tell he still missed it. He’s young. I mean, he’s not even 31 yet. …When he came out, I was not surprised. It’s more of a tale about he didn’t like it in New England. It’s not fun. He liked winning, but it’s just not fun. Now he gets to have fun and go out there and win. They’re a championship-caliber team now, so I see why he came back. It made great sense.”

.@TonyGonzalez88 isn't surprised about @RobGronkowski's return to the NFL "It’s more of a tell that he didn’t like it in New England." pic.twitter.com/k6mWpbYy6K — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) April 28, 2020

Gonzalez’s assumption might not be entirely correct. While Gronk’s true feelings about the Patriots are unknown, he admitted he “definitely” would have considered returning to New England had Brady stuck around. It’s tough to blame Gronkowski for not wanting to join this Brady-less Patriots team, which could be bound for an underwhelming season in 2020.

That said, games aren’t won on paper and we probably shouldn’t go overboard with expectations for Tampa Bay. Between an altered preseason, Gronk’s hiatus, a tough division and other factors, the Bucs have their work cut out for them.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images