Rob Gronkowski was in a great mood Monday, and who could blame him?

(Is he really ever not excited about something?)

The former New England Patriots tight end won the WWE 24/7 championship Sunday night after pinning his friend, Mojo Rawley, at WrestleMania 36. The victory came less than a month after Gronkowski signed his deal with WWE.

The 30-year-old, who hosted a two-day WrestleMania special over the weekend, took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate his new title.

“Sorry Mojo! Love you bro! But I could not pass up the opportunity to win gold at Wrestlemania! Especially my dangerous high voltage dive from the ceiling!”

It’s Rob Gronkowski’s world, and we’re all just living in it.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images