They say time heals all wounds.

But for Pete Carroll and some members of the 2014 Seattle Seahawks, there’s one that might never be completely mended.

The Seahawks’ loss in Super Bowl XLIX was about as excruciating as they come. The stage was set for Seattle to claim its second consecutive Lombardi Trophy, but a questionable late-game play call at the goal line resulted in the Patriots claiming the NFL’s highest honor in improbable fashion. New England went on to reach three more Super Bowls –winning two — since that thrilling contest, while Seattle hasn’t made it out of the divisional round over the past five years.

Carroll recently opened up about the challenge of regrouping after such a disheartening defeat. While the Seahawks largely have done an impressive job, Carroll believes some members of that team never will fully get over the infamous loss.

“It was such an emotional way to lose for everybody, and we had to rebuild everybody’s brain,” Carroll said, per NFL.com. “We just bludgeoned our way through that. I tried to just make sure that I was unwavering. So, that was the challenge: To allow for the grieving and all of that, and then see what the issues were, and then put it back together. Yeah, that was hard. It was a hard challenge. It was really hard on some players. And some of us will never get over it.”

On a more positive note for the Seahawks head coach, Carroll on Monday was named one of the two head coaches for the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team. The other, unsurprisingly, was Bill Belichick.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images