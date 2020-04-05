Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Vegas Golden Knights are lending a helping hand during the COVID-19 crisis.

Beginning April 6, the Golden Knights will start providing 300 meals a day for five days a week for doctors, nurses and staff at pre-selected locations through the next five weeks. Meals will be created by local chefs from MacKenzie River inside City National Arena, where the Golden Knights call home.

(In case you’re not good at math, that’s over 7,500 meals donated.)

Vegas Golden Knights Foundation president Kim Frank lauded the move in a statement released by the team Sunday afternoon.

“Medical professionals throughout Las Vegas are battling this virus on the frontlines in an effort to keep our families and community safe. They are true examples of what it means to be a Knight,” Frank said in the statement. “We’re proud to show our support for those working in healthcare across the Las Vegas Valley by providing thousands of meals over the coming weeks.”

Players that have donated to the Golden Knights’ initiative include forward William Karlsson, defenseman Jon Merrill and defenseman Deryk Engelland, per the statement.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images