Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With the departure of quarterback Tom Brady, the New England Patriots have officially reached a new era.

But that doesn’t mean we can’t look back fondly on the two-decade dominance that Brady and the Patriots put together. And Boston Sports Info tweeted a statistic Sunday that showcased that dominance, while almost defying logic.

The tweet showcased that the Patriots were first among all NFL franchises in regards to wins against playoff teams dating back to 2001. Specifically, according to the stat, the Patriots have won 63.6 percent of games (63-36) against playoff teams during that span.

The second best team — the Pittsburgh Steelers — are 18 percent behind them. The Steelers won 45.3 percent of their games (48-58-1) against playoff teams since 2001.

And that’s not even the craziest part.

Boston Sports Info added: “If the Pats went (0-40) in their next 40 games vs playoff teams, they would still be ranked first.”

Unreal.

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images