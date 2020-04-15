Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Baseball still is going to honor Jackie Robinson on April 15, Jackie Robinson Day, despite the league postponing its season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Every year on April 15, the day Robinson broke the color barrier in MLB, players wear his No. 42 across the league. He is the only player to have his number retired by the league. Hall of Fame pitcher Mariano Rivera was the last player to wear it.

But the league had to get creative with no games being played, and it found the perfect way to honor the legend.

MLB Network will air “Robinson-related games and programming” beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET and ending at 10 p.m.

Check out the full agenda:

Tomorrow, 4/15, the annual tradition of commemorating Jackie Robinson Day will continue w/ a full slate of content and special programming on @MLBNetwork, https://t.co/7b16TAwzW0 & @MLB social media. Special LIVE set with @djenvy on Instagram scheduled for 7pm ET. pic.twitter.com/fwqvI122KA — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) April 14, 2020

What a fantastic way to honor a baseball great.

Thumbnail photo via Ray Carlin/USA TODAY Sports Images