Once the trade Tuesday was reported, the deal already seemed to be done between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots for Rob Gronkowski.

Oddsmakers worked just as quickly to predict how the greatest tight end of all time will fare in a new uniform next season.

Here’s what the folks at DraftKings anticipate, per NBC Sports Boston:

— The odds for Gronk to reach 675.5 total receiving yards: Over -110, Under -110

— The odds for him to reach five total touchdowns: Over -110, Under -110

— Additionally, Gronk is the favorite to earn the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award, at +200.

During Gronk’s last year with the Patriots, he recorded 682 receiving yards and only three touchdowns. He’s missed a year of football, and now will be one of many options for Brady in the Buc’s explosive offense, as it currently stands.

We’ll see how retirement treated the surefire Hall of Famer, and we’ll bet on it too.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images