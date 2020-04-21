Editor’s note: Starting April 14, NESN.com will give its readers an inside look into what our on-air talent is up to during this time while the sports world is on pause. See what everyone is binge-watching, stocking up on and doing to keep busy in our new “Home With NESN” series. You can catch up on every episode by clicking here.

We’ve all become pretty acclimated with a certain room (or rooms) in our respective homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Whether it’s our deck, the office, living room or bedroom, we’ve all been spending a lot more time inside these days.

Our on-air talent is doing the same, and now they’re giving us a sneak-peak into what their favorite rooms are as well. Boston Red Sox analyst and Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley loves what he calls his “gloating room,” while Meredith Gorman enjoys her living room with a patio off of it.

See what everyone’s favorite room is in the video above!