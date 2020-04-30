The wait for concrete direction about where the 2019-20 NHL season is going continues.

That’s hardly surprising given the impact COVID-19 has had on the world and its unpredictability. But as more and more states begin loosening restrictions and reports start popping up about possible NHL return plans, it is fair to wonder if the current campaign actually will be played out.

In the latest “NESN Bruins Podcast,” NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen unpack the latest rumors about an NHL season restart, and the potential hurdles that still remain. Plus, they speak to new Bruins defense prospect Jack Ahcan, who Boston signed last month. For our full feature story on Ahcan, click here.