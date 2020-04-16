Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Joe Kelly’s latest wild pitch is going to cost him.

With the 2020 Major League Baseball season currently on pause, players across the league are forced to take matters into their own hands to keep their skills sharp. But if a video from Kelly’s at-home workout Wednesday is any indication, one of his pitches isn’t exactly operating at the highest level.

Kelly’s wife, Ashley, shared clips of the Los Angeles Dodgers fireballer going through his throwing routine in their backyard. Not only did one pitch get away from Kelly, it sailed right through a window and resulted in quite the mess.

You can check out the video here.

On the bright side, replacing the broken window can make for a project to help kill time while quarantined.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images