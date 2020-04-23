Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman’s sense of humor hasn’t gone anywhere.

Twitter couldn’t help but feel bad for Edelman earlier this week after the New England Patriots traded Rob Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reuniting the tight end with quarterback Tom Brady.

The Patriots receiver appears to be taking things in stride, though, as he dropped a funny post on social media Thursday before the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Edelman recreated Brett Favre’s famous photo from the 1991 NFL Draft — with a little help from Photoshop — while poking fun at himself. The longtime Patriots star, of course, was selected by New England in the seventh round (No. 232 overall) in 2009 as a wide receiver despite playing quarterback at Kent State.

The post is even more fitting this year, as the Patriots have a void at quarterback in wake of Brady’s departure and Edelman, who turns 34 in May, remains New England’s most reliable target.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images