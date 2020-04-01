Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman isn’t too far away to help improve your fitness.

The New England Patriots receiver will lead a virtual workout for Planet Fitness on Thursday evening in order to help people break a sweat in their own homes during a time of social distancing. Edelman’s workout is expected to last around 20 minutes, and Planet Fitness will stream it at 7 p.m. ET on Facebook Live and post the video on its YouTube page after its conclusion so viewers can participate on their own time.

“The home workouts offer tools to combat stress, while providing motivation and inspiration sure to keep us all physically and mentally fit,” Planet Fitness said in a press release, per CBS Boston. “And what’s more inspiring than our champion New England team!”

With most gyms and fitness centers closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, Planet Fitness is enlisting the help of athletes like Edelman and NASCAR’s Joey Logano to keep people moving via these work-ins until they can resume their normal workout routines.

