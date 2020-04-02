Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lamar Jackson has found a pair of interesting training buddies during the 2020 offseason.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback was captured working out with wide receiver Antonio Brown and his cousin, Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Hollywood Brown, on Wednesday.

Jackson got a few reps in with the duo, effectively drawing attention on social media.

Check it out, via Overtime:

After the workout, Jackson and the Brown cousins posed for a quick photo, which Hollywood posted to Twitter.

The workout appears to have taken place in Florida, where the Brown cousins currently live, shortly before governor Ron DeSantis put a stay-at-home order in place Wednesday to combat the COVID-19 crisis.

So for now, at least, it appears these three won’t be practicing together any time soon. (Unless they disobey social distancing rules, of course.)

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images