Major League Baseball’s 2020 season remains on hold as the COVID-19 outbreak continues across the United States, but there is one small bright spot for some fans.

The league now is allowing teams to offer refunds to fans for games not being played due to the coronavirus, per ESPN. Teams are not required to issue refunds, and each team has permission to create its own policy surrounding potential refunds. Those policies can be announced as early as Wednesday.

Games had been considered postponed, not canceled, prior to the move.

The change comes after two fans in California sought class-action certification for others seeking refunds for their “unusable” tickets. Multiple complaints have been filed with state attorney generals’ offices nationwide, too.

A date for Opening Day, by the way, has yet to be set, though the league is “cautiously optimistic” the 2020 season can begin in June.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images