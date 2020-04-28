Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sports fans are itching for a timeline. Longing for a concrete date as to when we’ll have sports back, just to have something to look forward to.

According to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale, we finally may have a ballpark idea, literally and figuratively, for Major League Baseball’s return.

“Major League Baseball officials have become cautiously optimistic this week that the season will start in late June, and no later than July 2, playing at least 100 regular-season games, according to three executives with knowledge of the talks,” Nightengale on Tuesday reported.

“And not only would baseball be played, but it would be played in their own major-league ballparks, albeit with no fans.”

The plan being considered would realign the league into three divisions of 10 teams each, to cut down on travel while keeping some rivalries in tact. American and National Leagues would be abolished for this extenuating circumstance of a season.

“The plan, pending approval of medical experts and providing that COVID-19 testing is available to the public, would eliminate the need for players to be in isolation and allow them to still play at their home ballparks while severely reducing travel,” Nightengale reported.

Additionally, Nightengale speculated that MLB could “squeeze in 100 to 110 games, and perhaps even have several thousand fans in attendance before or during the playoffs.”

We think at this point we’re all on the same page. With or without fans, just please give us baseball back this summer.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images