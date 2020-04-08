April 7 is World Health Day, and this year, healthcare professionals are getting more love than ever for their tireless work amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
That includes props from new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen, who took to her Instagram on Tuesday to send a message.
“Hey guys I just wanted to thank you for all of you incredible health care workers, doctors, nurses, everyone who’s working to support everyone who’s come down with this really tough virus,” Brady said. “We want to let you know we support you, we’re here for you, thank you from our family to yours. We wish you good luck and continued success in dealing with this.”
Bündchen added a comment after Brady’s, and the Brazillian native added a second video with the same message in Portuguese.
“Thank you so much. We’re sending you all of our love and our prayers. Thank you for being, like my son says, wonderful heros for all of us,” Bündchen said.
Hoje é o Dia Mundial da Saúde e gostaríamos de agradecer aos incríveis profissionais da saúde que estão dando o seu melhor, todos os dias, para nos ajudar. Muito obrigada por toda sua dedicação, coragem e amor.❤️🙏🏼 Today is World Health Day and we wanted to thank the incredible healthcare workers who are doing their best, every day, to help us. Thank you so much for all your dedication, courage and love.
