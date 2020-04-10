Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Each day during the sports pause stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, NESN.com will publish a diary full of random thoughts, opinions, takeaways and other cool tidbits we’ve stumbled across in the absence of actual games. Because why not? We’re all in this together.

Dana White couldn’t beat the coronavirus pandemic into submission.

The UFC president did all he could to proceed with UFC 249 on April 18, but ESPN — which has a contract as the exclusive home of UFC fights — informed White it didn’t feel this was the right time to move forward with the pay-per-view event as scheduled. All UFC events were postponed indefinitely Thursday amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The NFL continues to march forward, though, with the draft — now in virtual form — still scheduled to begin April 23.

Beyond that, the sports world pretty much remains in a holding pattern. But let’s not let that stop us from sharing some thoughts for April 9.

— Tua Tagovailoa’s injury history has been scrutinized in recent days, as several national pundits with NFL ties — including Rex Ryan, Michael Lombardi and Mike Tannenbaum — have suggested the Alabama quarterback isn’t worth the risk that comes with drafting him early in the first round.

These concerns might be warranted, as Tagovailoa dealt with wrist and ankle injuries at Alabama in addition to the hip injury that cut short his 2019 season. But something feels off. Where is this information coming from and what is the motive behind creating such buzz around Tagovailoa’s medicals two weeks before the 2020 NFL Draft?

Nevertheless, Tagovailoa’s camp appears to be in damage-control mode. According to ESPN, the young quarterback participated in a one-hour private workout Thursday — a video will be released to all 32 teams — and the two orthopedic surgeons directly involved in Tagovailoa’s hip surgery/recovery indicated he’ll be fully ready to participate whenever NFL training camp begins.

All of this is to say Tagovailoa’s fate is the draft’s most fascinating storyline. And the Miami Dolphins’ interest — or lack thereof — could go a long way toward shaping the first round.

— So, what’s the ceiling for Tagovailoa, anyway, provided he stays healthy?

Well, NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks posed this question.

Draft question: If Tua could give your team Andrew Luck’s career performance and years, would you be willing to take him in the Top 5? 🤔#NFL #RiskReward — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) April 9, 2020

You’d be foolish not to accept Luck’s career performance and years if presented.

The former Indianapolis Colts quarterback didn’t quite match the hype that surrounded the whole “Suck for Luck” movement prior to him being drafted No. 1 overall in 2012. But he was really good when healthy. Having a QB who performs at that level — he earned four Pro Bowl selections in five full seasons — forcefully opens your Super Bowl window, whereas the alternative could involve passing on a game-changer in favor of a flat-out bust.

— The Rams and Texans have been frequent punching bags this offseason. So, it’s only fitting they executed a trade Thursday, with Los Angeles reportedly sending wide receiver Brandin Cooks and a 2022 fourth-round pick to Houston for a 2020 second-round pick (No. 57 overall).

First, let’s have a laugh at the Rams’ expense, courtesy of Warren Sharp:

The Rams are spending $74M so they can have Jared Goff & not have Todd Gurley & Brandin Cooks on their roster. They're eating $38M in dead cap between Gurley ($20.2M) & Cooks ($17.8M). And they are spending a $36M cap hit on Goff (#1 most in NFL). — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 9, 2020

Spring 2018: Rams signed Todd Gurley & Brandin Cooks to mega deals w combined $94M g'teed Those 2 players combined for 26 TDs (47% of team total) & 3,035 yards (38% of team total) & the 2018 Rams made the Super Bowl. Spring 2020: Rams dumped both players & ate ~$40M in dead cap — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 10, 2020

Now, let’s have a laugh at the Texans’ expense, courtesy of ESPN’s Field Yates:

Since August 31st, the Texans have traded away 12 players/picks and acquired 15 players/picks. A look at them all in composite: pic.twitter.com/NqI77GEa9I — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 9, 2020

— Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time, and anyone who suggests otherwise is just plain wrong.

That said, there are levels of absurdity. And Terry Bradshaw raised the bar Thursday with his comments during an interview with KDKA-FM in Pittsburgh.

“I don’t think he’s the greatest quarterback of all time,” Bradshaw said, as transcribed by CBS Sports. “It’s hard to say. He may be the best quarterback we’ve had in the last 30 years. Is he better than (Roger) Staubach? No. Is he better than Dan Fouts? No. Dan Marino? No. I’m talking talent-wise when you’re putting all of it together.

“Does he have more Super Bowls than anybody? Yes. Therefore, he’s the best. I absolutely have no problem saying it. If you’ve got the most Super Bowls, you can be in there, but I don’t put anybody as the greatest of all time. Is he better than Montana? Not in my opinion. Is he better than Drew Brees? Yeah, maybe.”

Look, I understand the argument. I think. There’s a difference between physical talent and on-field success/accomplishments, and how a person defines “greatness” can vary depending on how much weight is given to each.

We’ve gone through this for years with the Aaron Rodgers vs. Brady debate. And heck, I don’t know that I’ve ever seen anyone more talented than Patrick Mahomes.

But pointing to Staubach, Fouts and Marino as being better than Brady? That’s just crazy talk — even if it’s to be expected from Bradshaw, who’s made some weird comments about TB12 this offseason.

— Could the New England Patriots actually trade Rob Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

NESN’s Doug Kyed explored the idea Thursday after a “wild rumor” was floated on Twitter, and Bucs general manager Jason Licht didn’t exactly write off the possibility when asked about it during a conference call with Tampa reporters.

It’d make some sense for the parties involved, even though Tampa Bay already has two formidable tight ends in O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate. But it also would be a bit unsettling.

Tom Brady has taken the high road since his departure from New England, emphasizing his desire for a new challenge and even defending his former coach, Bill Belichick, while chatting Wednesday with Howard Stern. Teaming up with Gronkowski in Tampa Bay would reignite some of the flames he’s extinguished, though, as the optics — even if inaccurate — would suggest they pushed for a reunion elsewhere as a double bird to their former employer.

— Side note: Gronk stinks as a WWE superstar.

Sure, there’s not much of a sample size to digest. But Gronk is funny and likable when his actions are organic. When the situation is scripted or prearranged, as will be the case in WWE, his shtick can be cringeworthy. It’s like he tries to act how he thinks others want him to act, rather than just being himself.

Heavy, right?

— One more for any wrestling fans: Definitely check out the “Dark Side of the Ring” series on VICE. The two most recent episodes have centered around New Jack, one of the most controversial wrestlers of all time, and the ill-fated “Brawl for All” that WWF held in 1998. They’re both excellent.

Stat of the Day

Nice hands, Larry.

Tweet of the Day

…and the man makes a mean drink, to boot.

No one held court at the Masters like @ArnoldPalmer. pic.twitter.com/0qJFj9kcor — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 9, 2020

Video of the Day

Deception is key.

He showed the batter no ball in his hand or glove and confused him 🤣 (via adrock_5/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/9nGh1wA7KO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 9, 2020

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images