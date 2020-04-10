The Texans just can’t seem to get out of their own way.

Houston kicked off the new NFL year with arguably the most head-scratching move of the offseason: sending DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for a mediocre return at best. The Texans were back at it again Thursday night, and while this deal might not have been as bizarre, it still was fairly questionable.

Bill O’Brien and Co. reportedly sent the 57th overall pick in this year’s draft to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Brandin Cooks and a 2022 fourth-rounder. Cooks, of course, is no slouch, but he comes to Houston with a hefty contract and a concerning injury history.

The Texans unsurprisingly fielded a fair amount of grief on Twitter for the move.

We wouldn’t be surprised if Houston manages to keep this trend rolling during the draft, which kicks off April 23.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images