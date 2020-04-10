Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Texans just can’t seem to get out of their own way.

Houston kicked off the new NFL year with arguably the most head-scratching move of the offseason: sending DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for a mediocre return at best. The Texans were back at it again Thursday night, and while this deal might not have been as bizarre, it still was fairly questionable.

Bill O’Brien and Co. reportedly sent the 57th overall pick in this year’s draft to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Brandin Cooks and a 2022 fourth-rounder. Cooks, of course, is no slouch, but he comes to Houston with a hefty contract and a concerning injury history.

The Texans unsurprisingly fielded a fair amount of grief on Twitter for the move.

The Texans have essentially traded DeAndre Hopkins for Brandin Cooks. Bill O'Brien is that dude in your fantasy league who makes the most trades and transactions, but never finishes above fifth place. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) April 9, 2020

Every time the Texans make a move. pic.twitter.com/SWQUFy0bKE — Trash Talk NFL (@TrashTalkNFL) April 10, 2020

At this point the #Bills should offer the Texans TJ Yeldon for JJ Watt. — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) April 10, 2020

Brandin Cooks, Will Fuller, Randall Cobb, Kenny Stills, Keke Coutee, David Johnson … The Houston Texans arguably feature the most injury-prone offense in the entire NFL. One pillow fight away from multiple missed games. — Brad Evans (@NoisyHuevos) April 10, 2020

Cancel out the picks and the Texans traded DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth-round pick for Brandin Cooks and David Johnson. I don’t like it! — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) April 9, 2020

Always

Be

Calling the Texans — Jeremy White (@JeremyWGR) April 9, 2020

We wouldn’t be surprised if Houston manages to keep this trend rolling during the draft, which kicks off April 23.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images