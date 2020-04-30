It doesn’t seem like Cam Newton is bound for New England, but perhaps he’ll join a different team in the AFC East.

NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” panel on Wednesday debated the ideal landing spot for Newton, who has been a free agent for over a month. League insider Peter Schrager suggested the Bills, whose starting quarterback features a similar playing style as Newton. And not to mention, both Buffalo’s head coach and general manager made previous stops in Carolina, where Newton played his first nine NFL seasons.

“I’m gonna propose a situation that he goes to the Buffalo Bills and serves as a tutor and mentor to Josh Allen, a similar big-bodied, big-arm quarterback who was not able to get over the hump in a big game last year,” Schrager said. “There’s familiarity with Cam Newton and the Buffalo Bills’ roster. …This is the Carolina Panthers of Western New York. To me, if it’s a one-year place where Cam can kind of go to some surroundings, work with a quarterback that has a similar build, similar body and be the backup if that similar-build, similar bodied quarterback goes down, it’s a real opportunity for Cam Newton to show what he’s got on a one-year deal.”

Schrager’s line of reason makes sense, but Newton’s similarities to Allen may not be a major selling point for the Bills. Buffalo spent a fifth-round pick last week on Jake Fromm, who stands at 6-foot-2 and has average arm strength. Fromm was labeled as one of the more NFL-ready quarterbacks entering the draft, though, so perhaps Buffalo has high hopes that the Georgia product could fill in if Allen went down.

As for other potential landing spots for Newton, Schrager’s co-host, former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson, likes the idea of the 2015 NFL MVP backing up Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh.

