The NFL draft is just getting started.

Thursday night saw the first round of the first-ever virtual draft go off without a relative hitch, but there’s still plenty of work to be done for all 32 teams, continuing with Night 2 on Friday night.

The second night begins at 8 p.m. ET and will include the second and third rounds. It’s an especially big night for the New England Patriots, who have five picks on Friday night.

Here’s the updated (for now) draft order for Rounds 2 and 3.

Note: Third-round compensatory picks are italicized.

ROUND 2

33. Cincinnati

34. Indianapolis (from Washington)

35. Detroit

36. New York Giants

37. New England (from LA Chargers)

38. Carolina

39. Miami

40. Houston

41. Cleveland

42. Jacksonville

43. Chicago (from Las Vegas)

44. Indianapolis

45. Tampa Bay

46. Denver

47. Atlanta

48. New York Jets

49. Pittsburgh

50. Chicago

51. Dallas

52. LA Rams

53. Philadelphia

54. Buffalo

55. Baltimore

56. Miami

57. LA Rams

58. Minnesota

59. Seattle

60. Baltimore

61. Tennessee

62. Green Bay

63. Kansas City (from San Francisco)

64. Seattle (from Kansas City)

ROUND 3

65. Cincinnati

66. Washington

67. Detroit

68. New York Jets

69. Carolina

70. Miami

71. New England (from LA Chargers)

72. Arizona

73. Jacksonville

74. Cleveland

75. Indianapolis

76. Tampa Bay

77. Denver

78. Atlanta

79. New York Jets

80. Las Vegas

81. Las Vegas (from Chicago)

82. Dallas

83. Denver (from Pittsburgh)

84. LA Rams

85. Detroit (from Philadelphia)

86. Buffalo

87. New England

88. New Orleans

89. Minnesota

90. Houston

91. Las Vegas (from Houston)

92. Baltimore

93. Tennessee

94. Green Bay

95. Denver (from San Francisco)

96. Kansas City

97. Cleveland

98. New England

99. New York Giants

100. New England

101. Seattle

102. Pittsburgh

103. Philadelphia

104. LA Rams

105. Minnesota

106. Baltimore

Thumbnail photo via NFL/Handout USA TODAY Sports Images