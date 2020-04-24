Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

One of the biggest questions leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft has been answered.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa didn’t slip too much in the selection order despite his lengthy injury history, and the Miami Dolphins on Thursday selected him fifth overall.

Miami Dolphins draft QB Tua Tagovailoa with fifth pick of 2020 NFL Draft READ MORE: https://t.co/dYyMin2dfg#Dolphins | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/rOtsEFJfal — The Dolphins Wire (@thedolphinswire) April 24, 2020

Miami certainly needed a franchise quarterback, and are taking quite a risk with the former National Champion.

The Dolphins were rumored early in the month as not being locked-in on Tagovailoa, but as the draft neared, it seemed likely they would bring him in after all.

The opportunity presented itself, however, and by all accounts from independent medical evaluators, the quarterback is 100 percent recovered from his hip surgery.

Tagovailoa was the second quarterback selected in the draft, behind LSU’s Joe Burrow who was chosen first-overall by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Thumbnail photo via Butch Dill/USA TODAY Sports Images