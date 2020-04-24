Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

History was made with the first three picks of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Joe Burrow (selected No. 1 by the Cincinnati Bengals), Chase Young (No. 2, Washington Redskins) and Jeff Okudah (No. 3, Detroit Lions) all were teammates at one point at Ohio State.

And according to ESPN’s Field Yates, that’s never happened in draft history.

This marks the first time in NFL draft history that the first three picks were teammates in college at one time: Joe Burrow, Chase Young and Jeffrey Okudah were all at Ohio State together. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 24, 2020

Pretty cool.

Now to see how each player performs for their new teams.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images