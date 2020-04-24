History was made with the first three picks of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Joe Burrow (selected No. 1 by the Cincinnati Bengals), Chase Young (No. 2, Washington Redskins) and Jeff Okudah (No. 3, Detroit Lions) all were teammates at one point at Ohio State.

And according to ESPN’s Field Yates, that’s never happened in draft history.

Pretty cool.

Now to see how each player performs for their new teams.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images