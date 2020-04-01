It’s been two weeks since the start of NFL free agency, and arguably the most talented player to hit the open market this offseason remains without a home.

While the process likely has been stalled due to restrictions prompted by coronavirus concerns, Jadeveon Clowney still is up for grabs. The star pass rusher’s market soon could heat up, however, as he’s reportedly lowered his asking price, per ESPN’s Dianna Russini. Russini on Wednesday also made note of two teams reportedly eyeing the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

As we continue to watch the market for Jadeveon Clowney, I am told by several sources the asking price has been moved off that $20mil+ number and it’s closer to $17-18mil. This could spark more interest. Also told Titans and Seahawks are still “interested” — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) April 1, 2020

The Seahawks’ reported interest in Clowney makes sense, as the 27-year-old put together a fine campaign in his first season in Seattle. As for the Titans, they could use a boost to their front seven after parting ways with five-time Pro Bowler Jurrell Casey at the turn of the new league year. Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson on Wednesday confirmed the franchise’s interest in Clowney, though he made it clear “nothing is imminent.”

But considering the aforementioned restrictions, coupled with Clowney’s injury history, it wouldn’t be terribly surprising if the six-year pro doesn’t actually sign the dotted line for some time.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images