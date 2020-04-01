David Pastrnak made hockey fans grin from ear to ear on at least four occasions in 2019-20.

ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski on Wednesday named the four hat tricks the Boston Bruins right wing registered this season as the team’s “feel-good story” of the now-paused campaign. Pastrnak doubled his career hat-trick total total between October and March, with those 13 goals he scored in the outburst representing just under 30 percent of his league-leading tally of 48.

” … Whether the regular season restarts or not, David Pastrnak had a phenomenal and historic season,” Wyshynski wrote. “His 48 goals were the most by a Bruin since Cam Neely’s 50 goals in 1993-94. But his best tricks were his hat tricks: Pastrnak tallied four of them in 2019-20, giving him eight for his career; he’s the youngest player in NHL history to have that many of them. His masterpiece: the Bruins’ 4-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 14, in which Pastrnak accounted for all four goals. Also, he wore a resplendent salmon-colored suit to the game.”

Pastrnak claiming feel-good-story honors makes perfect sense, as his hard-earned emergence as an NHL superstar was a defining aspect of Boston’s and the league’s season.

The NHL’s season paused March 12 due to the coronavirus outbreak, and the league has yet to determine whether, how or when to resume play. The NHL on Tuesday extended its self-quarantine period for players and teams’ staff until April 15 and feasibly could push the return date back further.

Bruins fans will lament the ongoing situation, given the team’s status as the NHL’s best, but they can take a few moments of solace by recalling Pastrnak’s quartet of hat tricks.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images