It sounds like we shouldn’t expect smooth sailing throughout the 2020 NFL Draft.

The upcoming NFL draft will be the first of its kind, as it will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. All 32 teams took part in a test run Monday in the form of a virtual mock draft, and it apparently was not a seamless trial.

Tweets from ESPN NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini suggest issues likely are to arise when the 2020 draft kicks off Thursday night.

Yeah, we probably should have seen this coming.

One has to imagine troubles won’t surface right out of the gate, as the first two picks — Joe Burrow and Chase Young, respectively — sure seem like locks. But from there, we could be in store for more than a few complications as the draft goes on.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images