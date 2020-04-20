Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It sounds like we shouldn’t expect smooth sailing throughout the 2020 NFL Draft.

The upcoming NFL draft will be the first of its kind, as it will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. All 32 teams took part in a test run Monday in the form of a virtual mock draft, and it apparently was not a seamless trial.

Tweets from ESPN NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini suggest issues likely are to arise when the 2020 draft kicks off Thursday night.

Text from a participant on the NFL’s mock draft that started at 1 pm EST. “Mock draft today already technical glitch w Cincinnatis 1st pick!!! Brutal.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 20, 2020

I’m texting with multiple coaches and GM’s who are on this mock draft call and everybody is saying the same thing which is band width is a problem. There are many communication issues. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) April 20, 2020

Text from a GM during this mock draft “there are early communication issues because 32 of us GMs are on conference call and we didn’t hit mute. Sounds awful” — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) April 20, 2020

Asked a coach to describe this mock draft “You got the NFL main room-that only main people in the organization can log into, you got 15-20 scouts/ coaches on another meeting. You have to find a way to call prospects after you pick them, sign off on trades, lots of moving parts.” — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) April 20, 2020

Yeah, we probably should have seen this coming.

One has to imagine troubles won’t surface right out of the gate, as the first two picks — Joe Burrow and Chase Young, respectively — sure seem like locks. But from there, we could be in store for more than a few complications as the draft goes on.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images