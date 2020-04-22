Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NHL reportedly is tossing one idea out the window and entertaining another.

As the league, which currently is on pause amid the COVID-19 outbreak, kicks around ideas about how to resume the season, one prominent suggestion was playing at neutral sites. In the aftermath, Grand Forks, N.D., and Manchester, N.H., were named as potential spots.

However, that idea reportedly was ruled dead Wednesday, but in removing that idea another came to the surface.

JUST IN: NHL looking at restarting season in July. Games would be played at 4 or 5 neutral sites with limited or no fans, according to Florida Panthers president Matt Caldwell. On the conference call, he said this plan is not finalized. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) April 22, 2020

Latest push is for NHL to return to 2-4 of its arenas in areas where the COVID-19 outbreak has been managed and restrictions would allow it. Very much targeting completion of the regular season. No timetable. NHLPA needs to sign off on any of it. — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) April 22, 2020

As Wyshynski alludes to, a lot of this is up in the air, and any sort of plan would have to be approved by the Players’ Union.

That said, the NHL has planned on finishing the season in some form or fashion since putting things on pause, and this is yet another example that they’re serious about that.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Mayer/USA TODAY Sports IMages