The NHL is trying to help those hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic while also protecting hockey fans from infection in the process.

The league is now selling team-branded masks on its website store, with all proceeds going to help food banks across America and Canada.

Three-packs of masks cost $24.99, and the league pledges on its site that all the profits will be donated to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

Here’s what the Boston Bruins’ version of the masks looks like:

The NHL season remains on pause while the entire world fights the coronavirus outbreak. There’s no real indication if or when the season and/or the playoffs can resume, but the league remains hopeful it can finish some semblance of the season potentially as late as this summer.

If that’s the case, fans will be able to safely support their team with a new mask while supporting a good cause in the process.

Thumbnail photo via NHL Shop