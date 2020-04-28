Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Despite some consternation from other NFL teams, Tom Brady won’t face league discipline following his eventful visit to Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich’s home last week.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero the league does not view Brady’s meetup as a breach of offseason work rules.

“It was a brief personal visit and Tom picked up the playbook,” McCarthy told Pelissero on Tuesday.

Brady’s meeting made headlines after the former New England Patriots quarterback accidentally walked into the home of Leftwich’s neighbor, who reported the mix-up to TMZ.

Officials from other teams reportedly complained to the NFL about Brady’s visit, arguing that it violated the terms of the league’s collective bargaining agreement. CBA rules state coaches and players are not allowed to hold football-related meetings until their team begins its offseason program, which Tampa Bay had yet to do at the time of the Brady-Leftwich connection.

Other teams raised the issue with the NFL, since Brady's visit to Leftwich's house — revealed because he accidentally walked into a neighbor's house first — occurred during the "dead period" prior to the virtual period of the offseason. But the league says no violation occurred https://t.co/ijZCgva5oB — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 28, 2020

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora first reported these complaints.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images