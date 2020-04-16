Chase Winovich was over the moon when he was drafted by New England last year.

Bill Belichick likely was excited to make the Michigan product a Patriot, too, but it’s safe to say there was a sizable gap in emotion between the two.

Winovich recalled his life-changing moment in a video uploaded to his official YouTube page Wednesday. The 24-year-old remembers being giddy as ever when he was made the 77th overall pick while Belichick was, well, textbook Belichick.

“It really was just a feeling of restlessness and angst because you have no idea what city you’re about to go to,” Winovich said. “Was I a defensive end? Was I an outside linebacker? When I got that call and it said ‘Massachusetts,’ it felt like I got a call from the Rolling Stones themselves. This day changed my life, but to Coach Belichick — it honestly sounded like he was just ordering pizza.”

Yeah, that sounds about right.

Speaking of the draft, Belichick made the best pick of his career 20 years ago Thursday when the Patriots selected Tom Brady with the 199th overall pick. In hindsight, it probably was one of the better birthdays the future Hall of Fame coach ever had.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images