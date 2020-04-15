New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has continued to elevate his game to a new level. Perhaps that’s best depicted by Gilmore earning the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year honor for the 2019 season.

But one of the best aspects about the third-year Patriot is that he’s tried to help others do the same.

Gilmore explained why he enjoys helping younger New England corners — like J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones, etc. — during an interview with the Jordan Brand, who the 29-year-old officially signed with Wednesday.

“I’m the oldest of six kids, so I always had to lead the way,” Gilmore said. “I always had to lead by example, and I try to translate that onto the football field.

“Anybody in my locker room, especially the corners, will tell you that I’m willing to teach them everything I know. I try to help as much as I can, because eventually, I won’t be playing anymore. I want those guys to have great careers and do the same thing for the next generation.”

It’s that generosity, paired with his obvious pure talent, that has led Gilmore to be among the many well-respected members in the locker room at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images