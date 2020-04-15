Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

April 15 will always be an important day in Boston history.

The Boston Marathon was stopped by two bombers in 2013. But rather than breaking the city, Boston came together to fight the hate.

The day is now known as “One Boston Day” to remember those we lost on that fateful day and a reminder that we are all Boston Strong.

NESN After Hours co-host Emerson Lotzia covered the topic on his latest edition of “LOTZ Of Likes.”

Check out the new segment above!

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images