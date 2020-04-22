Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With live sports on hold, NESN has been re-airing some of the Boston Bruins’ most memorable wins from their 2011 Stanley Cup run.

But we’re doing more than just re-broadcasting the games, as some members of that 2011 team have been taking over the Bruins’ official Twitter account to answer some questions from fans.

That trend continued Tuesday night — in a bit of a different way — during NESN’s airing of Game 7 between the B’s and Vancouver Cauncks in the Stanley Cup Final. Some members of the 2011 squad participated in a Zoom call as they watched the exciting final game of the 2011 season.

And boy, did they have some fun.

You can find the entire takeover on the team’s Twitter feed, and check out some of the best quotes and highlights from the takeover below:

What’s a Bruins game without a little commentary from NESN’s own Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley?

Must be a big one! https://t.co/UtGqDnmQ4T — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 21, 2020

Milan Lucic and Tuukka Rask really loved Adam McQuaid’s hair.

Looch: “Quaider, you got the best hair in this thing, it’s unbelievable.” Tuukks: “I keep thinking it’s a shadow but it’s not.” Ference: “If you were old enough to grow a mustache it would have been awesome.”#LockerRoomTimeMachine — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 22, 2020

Things got a little spicy.

Looch: “Marchy, you’re lucky we’re not on the ice at the same time anymore.” Marchy: “Hey nice haircut, anything to cover up that mop of yours. You look like a tennis ball.” Soupy: “Marchy, you look like Donald Trump…your hairline goes back to your neck.”@budlight — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 22, 2020

The game-winning goal. Who knew the B’s would shutout the Canucks?

Where were you when this moment occurred?

2011 STANLEY CUP CHAMPS!!! pic.twitter.com/HWtkIZJB1i — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 22, 2020

Chills.

Nostalgia.

Thumbnail photo via Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports Images