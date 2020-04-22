Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Put Skip Bayless down as someone who believes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will earn a trip to Super Bowl LV.

In addition Tampa Bay acquiring Tom Brady in March, the Bucs made another splash Tuesday when they traded a fourth-round pick to the New England Patriots for previously-retired tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Of course, such a trade set the Twitter world ablaze, while others were feeling bad for Julian Edelman (who may or may not have unfollowed then re-followed Brady on Instagram).

One way or the other, it’s led Bayless to think the Bucs are headed to the Super Bowl in February as the first team to ever play the NFL’s title game in its home stadium.

BOOM: Gronk reunited with TB in TB. No Belichick, no snow. The NFL's biggest story just got even bigger. Good luck stopping the Bucs' offense. Good luck keeping the Bucs from becoming 1st team ever to play in a home Super Bowl. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 21, 2020

Of course, if Tampa Bay doesn’t in fact make it to Super Bowl LV, it’s probably safe to say Twitter will love rehashing this tweet.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images