What a year 2020 has been.

And it’s only April.

New England Patriots fans had to cope with losing their quarterback of 20 years after Tom Brady signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March. New England also lost a slew of players this offseason, including Kyle Van Noy (Miami Dolphins), Jamie Collins (Detroit Lions) and Elandon Roberts (Miami).

So when Rob Gronkowski said Tuesday that he’s not “totally done” with football, it probably gave New England a little bit of hope that he’d return and add a solid weapon to the Patriots’ offense.

Not so fast.

Gronk reportedly is coming back to the NFL, but he wanted to play with Brady. So the Pats and Bucs reportedly agreed to a trade that sent the tight end to Tampa Bay along with a seventh-round pick in exchange for a fourth-round pick.

As you can imagine, the new sent Twitter ablaze.

good luck convincing me that tom didn’t tell gronk to sit a year to rehab when he made his decision about his last year with the patriots, so when he goes somewhere else robby g would be ready too. good luck. — brianna pirre (@bsp_13) April 21, 2020

Oh so we get nothing for losing the greatest qb and te of all time in the same year. Nice. — Jacob Perkins (@Cobe1995) April 21, 2020

Poor Edelman. Someone save him — Max Hyde (@MaxHydeInPlace) April 21, 2020

Brady really had a plan after all — 𝙋𝙚𝙧𝙛𝙚𝙘𝙩 𝙄𝙢𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙛𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 © (@AOLdotcom_) April 21, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images