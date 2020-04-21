What a year 2020 has been.

And it’s only April.

New England Patriots fans had to cope with losing their quarterback of 20 years after Tom Brady signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March. New England also lost a slew of players this offseason, including Kyle Van Noy (Miami Dolphins), Jamie Collins (Detroit Lions) and Elandon Roberts (Miami).

So when Rob Gronkowski said Tuesday that he’s not “totally done” with football, it probably gave New England a little bit of hope that he’d return and add a solid weapon to the Patriots’ offense.

Not so fast.

Gronk reportedly is coming back to the NFL, but he wanted to play with Brady. So the Pats and Bucs reportedly agreed to a trade that sent the tight end to Tampa Bay along with a seventh-round pick in exchange for a fourth-round pick.

As you can imagine, the new sent Twitter ablaze.

